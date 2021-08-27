Home Life FLASHBACK FRIDAY
You can’t have a parade without kids

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTOS
Leonard Green of Lompoc enjoys a ride with gingerbread people during the Solvang Christmas parade in 1989. Below, from left, Lane and Eddie Krabacher and their cousins, Austin and Jessie Condit, participate in the parade.
