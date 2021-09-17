FLASHBACK FRIDAY

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail 1979 park dedication NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTOJavier Escobar, right, who has his hand up, leads the 1979 dedication of Eastside Neighborhood Park, 118 N. Soledad St. The Santa Barbara park is known for its playground and picnic area and has been the site of countless barbecues over the decades. According to the city of Santa Barbara, a renewal project will soon be under way at the park. For more information, go to santabarbaraparks.com/parks/eastside-neighborhood-park. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post 1,400 backpacks donated to students next post Tellefson treasures Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.