Home Life FLASHBACK FRIDAY
Life

FLASHBACK FRIDAY

1979 park dedication

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO
Javier Escobar, right, who has his hand up, leads the 1979 dedication of Eastside Neighborhood Park, 118 N. Soledad St. The Santa Barbara park is known for its playground and picnic area and has been the site of countless barbecues over the decades. According to the city of Santa Barbara, a renewal project will soon be under way at the park. For more information, go to santabarbaraparks.com/parks/eastside-neighborhood-park.
