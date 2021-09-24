FLASHBACK FRIDAY

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail Plane in the park STEVE MALONE/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTOAfter running out of fuel, pilot Carlos Thompson, 62, of Los Angeles made an emergency landing in April 1986 on the sand of Santa Barbara’s East Beach. There were no injuries in the evening incident, and the single-engine plane was moved to Palm Park, where the aircraft and Mr. Thompson spent the night. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Chaucer’s to host former poet laureates Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.