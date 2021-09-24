Home Life FLASHBACK FRIDAY
Plane in the park

STEVE MALONE/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO
After running out of fuel, pilot Carlos Thompson, 62, of Los Angeles made an emergency landing in April 1986 on the sand of Santa Barbara’s East Beach. There were no injuries in the evening incident, and the single-engine plane was moved to Palm Park, where the aircraft and Mr. Thompson spent the night.
