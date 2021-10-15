FLASHBACK FRIDAY

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail The birth of a hotel RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTOFess Parker, the “Davy Crockett” star who created a Santa Barbara County winery and hotel enterprise, stands in 1983 on the grounds of what would become the Red Lion hotel in Santa Barbara. It would later be renamed Fess Parker’s Doubletree Resort, then finally Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort in 2018. Below is how the hotel looks today. DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Alisal Fire exceeds 16,800 acres next post Homes sought for SB Humane Lonely Hearts Club’s animals Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.