FLASHBACK FRIDAY

The birth of a hotel

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTOFess Parker, the “Davy Crockett” star who created a Santa Barbara County winery and hotel enterprise, stands in 1983 on the grounds of what would become the Red Lion hotel in Santa Barbara. It would later be renamed Fess Parker’s Doubletree Resort, then finally Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort in 2018. Below is how the hotel looks today.
DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
