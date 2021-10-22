FLASHBACK FRIDAY

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail Princess in Solvang NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTOPER MORTEN ABRAHMSENPrincess Margrethe of Denmark smiles as she strolls down a Solvang street in 1960 with the Rev. A.E. Farstrup, pastor of the city’s Bethania Lutheran Evangelical Lutheran Church. Solvang was part of Her Highness’ U.S. tour, which included a visit to Paramount Studios in Hollywood, where she met stars such as Dean Martin, Jerry Lewis and Elvis Presley. The princess became the queen of Denmark after her father, King Frederik IX, died in 1972. Today she continues to serve as the sovereign of the constitutional monarchy at age 81. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Jodi House appoints marketing specialist next post CenCal Health helps efforts for more physicians Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.