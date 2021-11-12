FLASHBACK FRIDAY

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail Goleta Beach restaurant and its long history NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTODAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESSThe Scotch & Sirloin restaurant stands in 1983 at Goleta Beach. Two years later it became the Beachside Bar-Cafe, which owner Dave Hardy operated for more than three decades until last January. The site, shown today in the other photo, has sat empty since then, but next summer a new restaurant, SeaLegs Santa Barbara, is set to open there. The menu will feature locally sourced California coastal dishes, artisanal cocktails and a Central Coast beer and wine program. Owners Omar Khashen and Joe “Diggs” Dies also have plans to open an adjacent beach snack shack with take-out gourmet food and drinks. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Lights, sights, holiday nights in Santa Maria next post Magnifico! Gelato shop is a big hit Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.