FLASHBACK FRIDAY

by News-Press Staff Report
  • NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO
  • DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS
The Scotch & Sirloin restaurant stands in 1983 at Goleta Beach. Two years later it became the Beachside Bar-Cafe, which owner Dave Hardy operated for more than three decades until last January. The site, shown today in the other photo, has sat empty since then, but next summer a new restaurant, SeaLegs Santa Barbara, is set to open there. The menu will feature locally sourced California coastal dishes, artisanal cocktails and a Central Coast beer and wine program. Owners Omar Khashen and Joe “Diggs” Dies also have plans to open an adjacent beach snack shack with take-out gourmet food and drinks.
