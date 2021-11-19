FLASHBACK FRIDAY

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail Library then and now RAY BORGES PHOTO/NEWS-PRESS FILE NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTORAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESSAt top, construction of the Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara, is shown in a 1978 photo. A second photo shows the library two years later. The third photo shows the Santa Barbara Public Library as it looks today. The library’s plaza is slated to be revitalized, with construction set for next year. When finished, the new plaza will be a place for free programming, and the library plans to partner with more than 60 community organizations to present those programs. The programming could vary from concerts and theatrical performances to civic forums, storytellers, job fairs, volunteer expositions, movie screenings, art installations and festivals. To donate to the Buy-A-Brick campaign for the plaza, go to sblibraryfoundation.org/buy_a_brick. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Pacific Pride Foundation announces memorial fund next post Fibervision Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.