FLASHBACK FRIDAY

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail Dos Pueblos science fair in 1988 RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTOSMelissa Goldsmith, a junior at Dos Pueblos High School, stands with her entry on perfume chemistry at the school’s science fair in April 1988. Another junior at the school, Paul Lago, developed a new aircraft tire. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail Santa Barbara News-Press Life previous post Talks designed for people new to Medicare benefits next post Center Stage Theater plans holiday season Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.