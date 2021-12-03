Home Life FLASHBACK FRIDAY
FLASHBACK FRIDAY

Dos Pueblos science fair in 1988

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTOS
Melissa Goldsmith, a junior at Dos Pueblos High School, stands with her entry on perfume chemistry at the school’s science fair in April 1988. Another junior at the school, Paul Lago, developed a new aircraft tire.
