FLASHBACK FRIDAY

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
Let’s fly

STEVE MALONE/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO
Claire Patin, 2, looks toward her father, Jim Patin, as she prepares for her flight in a Fairchild C-119 Flying Boxcar.” People got to see the plane during Goleta Valley Days in 1979.
