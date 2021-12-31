FLASHBACK FRIDAY

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail Farmer Boy restaurant in 1988 STEVE MALONE/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTOFarmer Boy owner Ralph Karleskint stands outside the longtime Santa Barbara restaurant in 1988. Mr. Karleskint sold the restaurant in 2014 to the Bennett family, who reopened it in 2016 with an expanded menu. The restaurant continues to thrive at 3427 State St. For more information, go to farmerboy.com. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Poppies to feature Matton’s art in January next post YEAR IN REVIEW: The triumphant return of audiences Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.