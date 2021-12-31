Home Life FLASHBACK FRIDAY
Life

FLASHBACK FRIDAY

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
0
Farmer Boy restaurant in 1988

STEVE MALONE/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO
Farmer Boy owner Ralph Karleskint stands outside the longtime Santa Barbara restaurant in 1988. Mr. Karleskint sold the restaurant in 2014 to the Bennett family, who reopened it in 2016 with an expanded menu. The restaurant continues to thrive at 3427 State St. For more information, go to farmerboy.com.
