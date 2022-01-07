FLASHBACK FRIDAY

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail Hillside House in the 1960s NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTOA barbecue takes place during the mid-1960s at Hillside House, a Santa Barbara residential community that today houses 59 people with developmental disabilities in the same location on Veronica Springs Road. The HIllside concept was created in the late 1930s, and Hillside opened its doors to children with cerebral palsy in 1943 on Ontare Street in Santa Barbara before moving to its current facility in 1955. To see the timeline, go to hillsidesb.org. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Museum to present author Emily Rapp Black next post Photographic perspective Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.