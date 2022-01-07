Home Life FLASHBACK FRIDAY
Hillside House in the 1960s

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO
A barbecue takes place during the mid-1960s at Hillside House, a Santa Barbara residential community that today houses 59 people with developmental disabilities in the same location on Veronica Springs Road. The HIllside concept was created in the late 1930s, and Hillside opened its doors to children with cerebral palsy in 1943 on Ontare Street in Santa Barbara before moving to its current facility in 1955. To see the timeline, go to hillsidesb.org.
