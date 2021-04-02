FLASHBACK FRIDAY

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail Tecolote Tunnel NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTOConstruction of the Tecolote Tunnel is shown on April 13, 1958. The tunnel was part of the Cachuma Lake Project. The seven-foot diameter, six-mile long pipeline was bored straight through the mountains. The tunnel, which brings water from Lake Cachuma to the coast, required years of work. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail Santa Barbara News-Press Life previous post Film festival announces virtual panels next post Teenager’s struggle with destiny Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.