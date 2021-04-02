Home Life FLASHBACK FRIDAY
Life

FLASHBACK FRIDAY

by Santa Barbara News-Press Life 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Tecolote Tunnel

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO
Construction of the Tecolote Tunnel is shown on April 13, 1958. The tunnel was part of the Cachuma Lake Project. The seven-foot diameter, six-mile long pipeline was bored straight through the mountains. The tunnel, which brings water from Lake Cachuma to the coast, required years of work.
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More