FLASHBACK FRIDAY

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
Storke Placita almost 30 years ago

STEVE MALONE/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO
This monolithic pedestal and fountain once stood in Storke Placita, which connects De la Guerra Plaza with State Street. This 1993 photo shows a prank: Someone put a bowling ball under the arch in the pedestal.

