FLASHBACK FRIDAY

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail Storke Placita almost 30 years ago STEVE MALONE/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTOThis monolithic pedestal and fountain once stood in Storke Placita, which connects De la Guerra Plaza with State Street. This 1993 photo shows a prank: Someone put a bowling ball under the arch in the pedestal. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Folk singer Martin Sexton at SOhO next post Winter 2022 movies preview Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.