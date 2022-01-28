Home Life FLASHBACK FRIDAY
Remnant of a dairy

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO
A giant milk bottle stands in 1988 along Mission Drive in Solvang. It was the last remnant of the old Burchardi Dairy, which was replaced by a housing development. The dairy closed in 1960.
