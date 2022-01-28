FLASHBACK FRIDAY

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail Remnant of a dairy NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTOA giant milk bottle stands in 1988 along Mission Drive in Solvang. It was the last remnant of the old Burchardi Dairy, which was replaced by a housing development. The dairy closed in 1960. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Carpinteria Arts Center workshop registration now open next post Cottage Health Hosts Virtual Meet The Dr. Event Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.