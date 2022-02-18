Home Life FLASHBACK FRIDAY
by News-Press Staff Report
Bates Canyon Fire

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO
Ventura County Fire Battalion Chief Larry Whelan, left, and Cmdr. Don Henney work at the command post on Sept. 4, 1988, during the Bates Canyon Fire along the boundary between Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.
