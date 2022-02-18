FLASHBACK FRIDAY

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail Bates Canyon Fire RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTOVentura County Fire Battalion Chief Larry Whelan, left, and Cmdr. Don Henney work at the command post on Sept. 4, 1988, during the Bates Canyon Fire along the boundary between Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Symposium to cover the impact of wildfires next post REVIEW: Hercule Poirot has done it again Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.