FLASHBACK FRIDAY

USS Copeland visits Santa Barbara

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO
Matt Maciejewski, the ordinance officer for the USS Copeland, explains the ship’s guided missile system to visitors. The 445-foot Navy frigate was anchored off Stearns Wharf in 1989.
