FLASHBACK FRIDAY

'Goodfellas' director at SBIFF

Martin Scorsese appears in 2005 at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. The Oscar-winning director is known for movies such as “Taxi Driver” (1976), “Raging Bull” (1980), “Goodfellas” (1990) and “Gangs of New York” (2002). 
