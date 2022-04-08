FLASHBACK FRIDAY

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail Vandenberg ceremony in 1993 NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTOVandenberg Air Force Base staff attend a ceremony in 1993 to say goodbye to the 32-year-old Space Launch Complex 3-East before it’s dismantled and rebuilt. Before this ceremony, the pad’s last launch was an Atlas rocket in 1987. SLC-E was renovated in the mid 2000s to accommodate the Atlas V missions. Today Vandenberg Air Force Base is Vandenberg Space Force Base. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail Santa Barbara News-Press Life previous post REVIEW: ‘Morbius’ makes vampires very human next post Shelters seek homes for pets Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.