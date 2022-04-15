Home Life FLASHBACK FRIDAY
Goleta Valley Community Center in 1985

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO
Sherman Crawford, facilities manager, and Michael Quijada discuss repairs to the auditorium in 1985 at the Goleta Valley Community Center. The Hollister Avenue site has continued to serve the community since then. Recently more work was done on the building. The center reopened in March of this year with renovated classrooms, but the auditorium and dining hall remain closed. And $3 million has been earmarked in federal money for the center, which needs seismic and Americans with Disabilities Act updates. “The funding will be critical to allow the reopening of the auditorium and return the (community center) to a vibrant community hub,” Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte has said.
