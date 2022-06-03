Home Life FLASHBACK FRIDAY
Fiesta in the late 1980s

STEVE MALONE/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO
The Kathy Cota Dancers perform during the late 1980s at El Mercado de la Guerra at Fiesta. The Fiesta stage, food court and merchandise market will be back in De la Guerra Plaza for the first time since 2019 at this year’s Old Spanish Days, set for Aug. 3-7 at various Santa Barbara locations. El Mercado de la Guerra is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Aug. 3-6. For more information, go to sbfiesta.org.
