FLASHBACK FRIDAY

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail Fiesta in the late 1980s STEVE MALONE/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTOThe Kathy Cota Dancers perform during the late 1980s at El Mercado de la Guerra at Fiesta. The Fiesta stage, food court and merchandise market will be back in De la Guerra Plaza for the first time since 2019 at this year’s Old Spanish Days, set for Aug. 3-7 at various Santa Barbara locations. El Mercado de la Guerra is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Aug. 3-6. For more information, go to sbfiesta.org. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail Santa Barbara News-Press Life previous post Chaucer’s to present poet Sojourner Kincaid Rolle next post REVIEW : Behind the scenes of ‘The Godfather’ Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.