FLASHBACK FRIDAY

Fiesta parade in 1963

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO
A crowd watches the riders in the 1963 Fiesta parade in Santa Barbara. Old Spanish Days will present its first parade since 2019 on Aug. 5, this time down Cabrillo Boulevard instead of its usual location, State Street. For more about this year’s Fiesta, go to sbfiesta.org.
