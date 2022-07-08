FLASHBACK FRIDAY

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail Danish Days in 1987 NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTOFrom left, Amy, Heidi and Martha Nedegaard help each other adjust their traditional costumes during the first day of Solvang Danish Days in 1987. The first festival since 2019 will take place Sept. 16, 17 and 18 in Solvang and in person. The 2020 and 2021 festivals didn’t take place because of COVID-19. For more information, see solvangdanishdays.org. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post SB Humane offers walk-in cat, kitten adoption hours next post Danish ambassador visits Solvang Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.