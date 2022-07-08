Home Life FLASHBACK FRIDAY
Danish Days in 1987

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO
From left, Amy, Heidi and Martha Nedegaard help each other adjust their traditional costumes during the first day of Solvang Danish Days in 1987. The first festival since 2019 will take place Sept. 16, 17 and 18 in Solvang and in person. The 2020 and 2021 festivals didn’t take place because of COVID-19. For more information, see solvangdanishdays.org.
