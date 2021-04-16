Home Life FLASHBACK FRIDAY
Life

FLASHBACK FRIDAY

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Jane Fonda in Santa Barbara

STEVE MALONE/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO
Jane Fonda and Mark McGinnes, a founding member of UCSB’s environmental studies program, get together on Nov. 30, 1980, in Santa Barbara. In 1981, Ms. Fonda, who owned a Santa Barbara County ranch at the time with then husband Tom Hayden, attended the Santa Barbara premiere of her movie “Rollover.” And in April 1980, Ms. Fonda was pulled over for speeding in Ventura by a police officer surprised to see her at the wheel of a  Volkswagen Rabbit with her passenger Lynda Carter, star of “Wonder Woman.”
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More