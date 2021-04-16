FLASHBACK FRIDAY

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail Jane Fonda in Santa Barbara STEVE MALONE/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTOJane Fonda and Mark McGinnes, a founding member of UCSB’s environmental studies program, get together on Nov. 30, 1980, in Santa Barbara. In 1981, Ms. Fonda, who owned a Santa Barbara County ranch at the time with then husband Tom Hayden, attended the Santa Barbara premiere of her movie “Rollover.” And in April 1980, Ms. Fonda was pulled over for speeding in Ventura by a police officer surprised to see her at the wheel of a Volkswagen Rabbit with her passenger Lynda Carter, star of “Wonder Woman.” 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Flores celebrates 25 years at PSSH next post ‘National Renewal’ virtual event topic Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.