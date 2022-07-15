Home Life FLASHBACK FRIDAY
Life

FLASHBACK FRIDAY

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

Fiesta Parade in 1963

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO
A boy receives candy during the Fiesta Parade as it proceeds down State Street in 1963. The first Old Spanish Days Parade since 2019 will take place at noon Aug. 5 on Cabrillo Boulevard, from Castillo Street to Calle Puerto Vallarta. For more information, see sbfiesta.org.
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More