FLASHBACK FRIDAY

Fiesta Parade in 1963 NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTOA boy receives candy during the Fiesta Parade as it proceeds down State Street in 1963. The first Old Spanish Days Parade since 2019 will take place at noon Aug. 5 on Cabrillo Boulevard, from Castillo Street to Calle Puerto Vallarta. For more information, see sbfiesta.org.