FLASHBACK FRIDAY

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
Children’s librarian

STEVE MALONE/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO
Children’s librarian Judy Savage conducts a puppet show in 1993 at the Goleta Valley Public Library on a stage in honor of Eugene Boswell. Mr. Bowell helped Ms. Savage when she first went to work at the library. In 2014, Ms. Savage was honored for her years of service at the library by her friends, co-workers and supporters of the library and received a certificate from Goleta Mayor Michael Bennett.
