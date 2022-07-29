FLASHBACK FRIDAY

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail Children’s librarian STEVE MALONE/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTOChildren’s librarian Judy Savage conducts a puppet show in 1993 at the Goleta Valley Public Library on a stage in honor of Eugene Boswell. Mr. Bowell helped Ms. Savage when she first went to work at the library. In 2014, Ms. Savage was honored for her years of service at the library by her friends, co-workers and supporters of the library and received a certificate from Goleta Mayor Michael Bennett. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post California landscapes at Los Olivos gallery next post Celebration for centenarian Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.