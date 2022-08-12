Home Life FLASHBACK FRIDAY
by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
Documentary on La Purisima Mission

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO
Teacher Dave Huneycutt videotapes his Lompoc students as they create a documentary in 1986 on La Purisima Mission State Historic Park. The students made the film about the Lompoc site for their “pen pals” in the Los Angeles area. More than 50 gifted students participated in the project.
