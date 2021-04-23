FLASHBACK FRIDAY

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail A flooded Cabrillo Boulevard NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTOA young bicyclist falls into the water covering Cabrillo Boulevard during a 1995 flood. The entire road was under three feet of water after heavy rains. In fact, the downtown Santa Barbara area received more than seven inches of rain in a 24-hour period, breaking a previous record. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail Santa Barbara News-Press Life previous post HOLGUIN, Barbara Dominguez next post It’s been a good day Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.