FLASHBACK FRIDAY

A flooded Cabrillo Boulevard

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO
A young bicyclist falls into the water covering Cabrillo Boulevard during a 1995 flood. The entire road was under three feet of water after heavy rains. In fact, the downtown Santa Barbara area received more than seven inches of rain in a 24-hour period, breaking a previous record.
