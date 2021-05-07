Home Life FLASHBACK FRIDAY
Life

FLASHBACK FRIDAY

by Santa Barbara News-Press Life 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Painted Cave Fire

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO
A plane drops retardant on July 2, 1990, during the Painted Cave Fire. The blaze was intentionally set near the intersection of State Route 154 and Painted Cave Road. At the time, it was the most destructive fire in California’s history. The Painted Cave Fire burned approximately 5,000 acres, destroyed more than 600 structures and claimed two lives.
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More