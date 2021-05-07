FLASHBACK FRIDAY

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail Painted Cave Fire NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTOA plane drops retardant on July 2, 1990, during the Painted Cave Fire. The blaze was intentionally set near the intersection of State Route 154 and Painted Cave Road. At the time, it was the most destructive fire in California’s history. The Painted Cave Fire burned approximately 5,000 acres, destroyed more than 600 structures and claimed two lives. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail Santa Barbara News-Press Life previous post National Nurses Week next post SM Library provides yarn-wrapper letter craft for teens Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.