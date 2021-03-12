0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTORonald Reagan, left, waves as he rides in the river with Los Rancheros Vistadores on May 8, 1969. Los Rancheros Vistadores have had a long tradition of annual treks in the Santa Ynez Valley. (Editor’s note: “Flashback Friday” is a new weekly feature of historical photos from the News-Press files. Watch for it every Friday in the Life section.) 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail Santa Barbara News-Press Life previous post Smith appointed by Music Academy of the West next post Family Service Agency welcomes board members Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.