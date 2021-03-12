Home Life FLASHBACK FRIDAY
Life

FLASHBACK FRIDAY

by Santa Barbara News-Press Life 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO
Ronald Reagan, left, waves as he rides in the river with Los Rancheros Vistadores on May 8, 1969. Los Rancheros Vistadores have had a long tradition of annual treks in the Santa Ynez Valley. (Editor’s note: “Flashback Friday” is a new weekly feature of historical photos from the News-Press files. Watch for it every Friday in the Life section.)
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More