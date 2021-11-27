Home Life FLASHBACK SATURDAY
Life

FLASHBACK SATURDAY

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

Mermaid Festival

RAFAEL MALADONDO/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
Friendly people emerge from the sea for the Mermaid Festival in May 1988 in the Santa Barbara Harbor. The festivities included a dance contest featuring mermaid Alison Reed and merman Greg Schultz. And Kathryn Hunt, 5, had the perfect attire for the day.
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More