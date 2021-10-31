FLEASE, Robert

Bob passed away peacefully at home on October 13, 2021.

He was born to Victor and Minnie Fleace on May 27, 1930 and raised on the family farm near Okabena, MN along with 3 Brothers and 9 Sisters. There were always fun stories to tell whenever the family would get together. Bob attended school in Okabena, graduating from High School in 1948. He served in the U.S. Army from 1951-1953 and then embarking on a lifetime of work in the construction industry. Upon moving to Goleta in 1962 he worked on many interesting projects in the Santa Barbara area throughout the years. He took much pride in his fine woodworking skills and he loved the challenge of fixing most anything.

In 1954 he married Donna Fenske and together they raised a family of 1 daughter, Barbara Manzo of Santa Barbara and 2 sons, Barry of Goleta and Brett of Gilbert, AZ. He particularly enjoyed 2 grandsons, Brian Manzo and Chris Fleace.

Traveling in the motorhome and exploring new places and visiting family and friends was what he

enjoyed in his retirement.

He is preceded in death by his parents, 1 brother and 3 sisters.

A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mark’s Catholic Church, 6550 Picasso Rd., Isla Vista, on November 2, 2021 at 10:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers consider a donation to your favorite charity or Visiting Nurses and Hospice Care of Santa Barbara.