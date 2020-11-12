FLETCHER, Dora Carmen Rivera

Dora Carmen Rivera Fletcher went home to her Lord on October 21, 2020. She passed peacefully at home, attended by her family and a few close friends, having just achieved the great age of 96. Her large family contains seven generations of native Santa Barbarians. Dora was born October 24, 1924 to Carmen Saferina Herrera of Santa Barbara and Leon Rivera of Mexico. She grew up in Santa Barbara, attending Catholic School at St. Vincent’s and later graduating from Santa Barbara High School. One of her favorite memories was working as one of the famous Rosie Riveters during WWll. She finally retired after many years of work from Raytheon, where she spent many years in the manufacturing department. She was a wonderful cook – her enchiladas and turkey stuffing were legendary! Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners, and the many wonderful birthday parties will always live as happy memories in our hearts.

She was predeceased by 3 of her 7 children, Margaret Jean Tammietti (Anthony Romero, Sr.) of Santa Barbara, Ralph William Fletcher (Laura Fletcher) of Santa Barbara, and Michael Alan Ward (Starr Ward) of Santa Barbara, as well as her dearly loved sister Rosalie Cordero. She is survived by 4 children, Patricia Fletcher of Santa Barbara, Donald Fletcher (Kim Fletcher) of Sacramento, Eileen Dominguez Aragon (Darren Aragon) of Santa Barbara, and Donna Ryals (Sean Ryals) of Wichita, KS. She is also survived by her 17 beloved grandchildren: Anthony Romero, Jr. (Charlene Romero), Michelle Romero-Pryor (Kevin Pryor), Lori Romero, Sonia Munoz, Michal Carroll (Angelica Ramirez), Sara Torrez, Raymond Carroll, Sr., Brandy Fletcher Munoz (Eddie Munoz), Adam Greco (Winnie Greco), Lucas Fletcher, Andrew Reveles, Robert Fletcher, Angelina Ward, Noah Ryals, Cody Ryals, Gabriel West, and Sol West. She is additionally survived by 36 great-grandchildren and 24 great-great-grandchildren as well as many extended family members.

Mom, Grandma, Nana, Aunt Dora, just knowing you were there was such a comfort to our hearts. There is such a void now that you are gone, and we see now the depth of your love for us. You left a legacy of deep unconditional love and family devotion that we will all pass on to our children and our children’s children. You taught us to be strong and courageous and showed us that it is never too late to change our story for the better. You taught us that our children always come first, to be the best person we can be, to be grateful for what we have. You taught us that God provides what we need when we set goals and work hard to obtain them. You taught us to take the time to make true friendships and to be compassionate. You had a gift for making each person feel valued and loved. We love you so much, and we know you are in Heaven, watching over and protecting us as your final gift.