Flight worth taking

‘Plane’ is a good, but not great, action movie

PHOTOS BY KENNETH REXACH/LIONSGATE

Commercial pilot Brodie Torrance (Gerard Butler) tries to call

for help in “Plane.”

In terms of storytelling, many movies have flown higher than “Plane.”

But while it’s not an especially great movie, “Plane” is a good one, thanks in large part to stars Gerard Butler and Mike Colter.

Mr. Butler plays pilot Brodie Torrance, who’s forced to land his commercial jet on a mysterious island because of stormy weather. His passengers include a convicted murderer, Louis Gaspare (Mike Colter).

Brodie, his passengers and the plane survive the rough landing. But now they face armed rebels in a war zone in the effective screenplay by Charles Cumming and J.P. Davis. What makes this film a good one is not so much the story, but the acting by Mr. Butler and Mr. Colter.

The “Plane” cast includes Daniella Pineda as flight attendant Bonnie Lane, Gerard Butler as pilot Brodie Torrance and Yoson An as co-pilot Samuel Dele.

Brodie finds he needs Louis’ help in protecting the passengers from the rebels. Outnumbered and outgunned, these two unlikely buddies team up and take on the bad guys, led by Junmar (Evan Dane Taylor).

Helping Brodie are flight attendant Bonnie (Daniella Pineda) and co-pilot Samuel Dele (Yoson An). Both actors excel in the roles, and Samuel is a good contrast to the rougher, tougher Brodie.

It’s fun to see how Brodie and Louis achieve their success, and there’s an interesting side story on how the airline is dealing with all this. Tony Goldwyn, who was great as the president of the United States on ABC’s “Scandal,” comes to the rescue as Scarsdale and organizes the rescue team for the hostages. Mr. Goldywn has a knack for playing leaders, and he adds a lot to the airline scenes.

Convicted murderer Louis Gaspare (Mike Colter) plays a pivotal

role in “Plane.”

The big question in “Plane” is whether Brodie and Louis can keep everyone alive until the team arrives.

Director Jean-Francois Richet does well with a story that’s somewhat predictable.

Some of the characters in the movie do some dumb things that will leave you shaking your head, but Brodie and Louis are smart, and they’re the reason to watch “Plane.”

