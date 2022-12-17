Flightline Restaurant was a success

I read reporter Neil Hartstein’s article published Dec. 12 in the News-Press (“Restaurateur says SB lost at least $750,000 in Flightline Restaurant debacle”). Thank you, Neil, for bringing attention to this deplorable matter.

I am a very long-time Santa Barbara resident, who enjoyed going to the Elephant Bar, which as you now know became High Sierra.

Then Warren Butler became interested and involved in the further development of that special, unique, very accommodating location, as he renamed it the Flightline Restaurant. There were many friendships generated with all the supportive involvement of our community members who contributed the appropriate memorabilia.

The Flightline Restaurant was truly flourishing. Many came to enjoy not just the cuisine offered, but also the Comedy Hideaway, which was packed on the weekends, the well-attended Jazz Society events as well as Hispanic Nights. There were weddings, parties and other events, which our community booked with Warren Butler.

The last weekend the Flightline Restaurant was open, I counted more than 500 people who had been in attendance there for the multiple offerings. In my experience, that is a significant number.

The key component to that successful endeavor was, and still is, Warren Butler’s gregarious personality, strong character and considerable experience, combined with his business acumen.

Neil, if you have the opportunity to add this information to any of your further publications, not one reporter has actually reported on how successful the Flightline had become and could have expanded even more. I personally was quite shocked and felt the city of Santa Barbara saw a successful endeavor and thought they could take it over and reap the benefits for the city.

The problem was they did not consider what a key component Warren Butler was then and still is to this day.

Helen Larsen

Helen Larsen Realty