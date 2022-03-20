Flights of fancy at Santa Barbara Zoo

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSPirates, princesses, and, of course, photo ops, abounded at the Santa Barbara Zoo on Saturday during Princess and Pirate Weekend. The event, which continues today, celebrates the world’s frogs and other amphibians with crafts and includes the opportunity to meet with fairy tale characters and animal encounters. The event is free with zoo admission or a zoo membership. Online reservations are required to visit the zoo, and can be made at www.sbzoo.org. For more information, call the zoo at 805-962-5339. Princesses meet princess during Princess and Pirate Weekend at the Santa Barbara Zoo on Saturday, March 19, 2022. (Kenneth Song/News-Press) A trio of girls pose for a photo from their respective mothers during Princess and Pirate Weekend at the Santa Barbara Zoo on Saturday, March 19, 2022. (Kenneth Song/News-Press) 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Channel Islands park seeks input on fire plan next post Carbajal, Padilla receive Brady PAC endorsements Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.