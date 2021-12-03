Flights to SBA diverted during fog

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

Overcast weather obscures the Santa Ynez Mountains, which provides the backdrop for the Santa Barbara Airport. Flights were diverted because of fog.

Passengers aboard flights to Santa Barbara Wednesday night were diverted when the Federal Aviation Administration deemed the fog too heavy for planes to land at the Santa Barbara Airport.

Consequently, the two flights scheduled to depart from SBA Thursday morning on those same aircrafts were canceled.

The airport’s spokesperson, Angi Daus, told the News-Press that the airport never closed and had returned to normal operations as of 10 a.m. Thursday.

Travelers should check with their airlines for status updates during weather incidents, such as heavy fog.

Additionally, Ms. Daus advises passengers to arrive two hours early to the airport on high-travel days, like the weekends and holidays. The short-term and long-term parking lots continue to fill up during busy periods.

There are digital messaging signs in Goleta off of Fairview Avenue and the State Route 217 off-ramp that warn travelers when the lots are full.

Economy parking is always open on Lopez Road, off of Hollister Avenue.

Thursday, the Transportation Security Administration extended the mask mandate on transportation networks through March 18.

