Flood Control District engineering manager receives award

COURTESY PHOTO

Jon Frye, engineering manager at the Santa Barbara County Flood Control District, was pivotal in recovery efforts after the Thomas Fire and debris flow.

The Floodplain Management Association selected Jon Frye, engineering manager at the Santa Barbara County Flood Control District, as the recipient of the 2021 Award for Excellence.

The award honors top-tier floodplain management projects, programs and leaders. Mr. Frye will be designated during FMA’s annual conference in September.

His day-to-day tasks involve the oversight of the district’s capital improvement program as well as the development review and hydrology sections.

He propelled recovery efforts after the Thomas Fire and debris flow, informing homeowners of resilient building standards during rebuilding.

Mr. Frye also helped launch a capital improvement campaign to build new facilities and modify four basins in the burn area, such as the Randall Road Debris Basin currently under construction.

“Jon has distinguished himself as a dedicated public official for over 27 years,” Public Works Deputy Director Tom Fayram said in a news release. “He is respected at the Flood Control District for his high level of ethics, knowledge, and commitment to the community he serves.

“The key to his success is his personal touch, compassion, and his availability to help. Jon also guides and mentors his relatively new Development Review staff to ensure consistency and good customer service.”

Mr. Frye attributes the honor to the Flood Control District staff.

“This is a team award. Every staff member is exceptional, and I can’t do what I do without them,” he said.

The Santa Barbara County Flood Control and Water Conservation District provides information online at countyofsb.org/pwd/floodcontrol.sbc.

— Annelise Hanshaw