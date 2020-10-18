This week is California Flood Preparedness week, and local residents are reminded to check whether their home is in a flood zone by visiting www.floodsmart.gov.

The state experiences many different types of flooding, from debris flow, riverine, coastal, tsunami, alluvial fan or flash and localized. County officials say that no matter the flood, the results are the same, “without proper preparedness, lives, home, infrastructure and agriculture are lost, and damage to the environment and economy is likely,” read a news release issued by the county Public Works Department.

Homeowners are reminded to check the status of their residence, and that most homeowners’ insurance policies do not cover flood damage and require a 30-day wait period before the policy takes effect.

“Be prepared: Always have an emergency evacuation kit ready and be prepared to evacuate early,” officials said. “Have a household inventory with copies of critical documents, and have a plan for where you will go in an emergency and what to do with your pets. Remember to prioritize ‘The Five P’s’ when preparing to leave your home; people and pets, papers (essential documents), prescriptions (medication, eyeglasses, hearing aids), pictures and your personal computer. Share flood preparedness information with friends, family and neighbors. Residents should also prepare by keeping storm drains clear.”

If your property is prone to flooding, have sandbags, plastic sheeting and other flood-fighting materials on hand. Sandbags can be useful in redirecting storm water and debris flows away from your home. It is essential that sandbags are correctly filled and maintained, officials said.

For information on where to find sandbag supplies, visit www.countyofsb.org/pwd/sandbag.sbc.

During a flooding event, it is crucial to take action. Those who are asked to evacuate are advised to do so immediately. Residents are also reminded to learn how to turn off water, gas, and electricity to their home if it is flooded.

To sign up for the county’s Aware and Prepare alerts, visit www.readysbc.org.

The county has also created a series of videos on flood preparedness and response, which can be found at http://ow.ly/JJx650BUAU0.

— Mitchell White