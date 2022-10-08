FLORES, Adam Baiza

Adam Jose Baiza Flores was born on November 22, 1932, in Carpinteria. He passed away peacefully at Sarah House on September 27, 2022.

He attended Carpinteria High School, a proud Warrior football fan and managed equipment for the team. In 1952-1954 he served in the US Army during the Korean War conflict where he was a cook. He worked in construction as a drywall taper for over 50 years.

Adam enjoyed watching LA Dodgers and Raiders games. He liked to play Checkers, Dominoes, and was a great bowler. At Christmastime he would oversee the family tamale assembly. He was a great cook and enjoyed making salsa for family and friends.

He will be greatly missed by his wife Jacelyn Flores, sister Eva Ortiz, daughters Luci Rojas (Richard), Josie Castagnola (Matt), Carlotta Davis (Greg), plus 7 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and many nephews and nieces.

He is preceded in death by his parents Martin and Lucia Baiza Flores, brothers Robert Flores, Ralph Flores, Jess Flores and grandson Bennie Sanchez.

The family wishes to thank Sarah House and Santa Barbara Hospice for their compassionate care. A viewing will take place on October 10th, 2022, at 9:30 am; funeral mass at 10:00 am at St. Joseph Church, Carpinteria, CA. Interment will be at Carpinteria Cemetery.