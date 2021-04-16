Flores celebrates 25 years at PSSH

COURTESY PHOTO

Sheryl Flores joined People’s Self-Help Housing in 1996.

Sheryl Flores, People’s Self-Help Housing’s vice president of home ownership, is celebrating 25 years of service at the nonprofit.

Originally from Sunol in Alameda County, she joined PSHH in 1996 and lives in San Luis Obispo with her husband, dog and cat.

Her former experience in banking has helped her assist more than 500 families become homeowners through the mutual self-help program.

During her tenure, Ms. Flores has been active in the community, serving on various local, statewide and national housing development committees. She also has served on the boards of the Home Builders Association of the Central Coast, the California Coalition of Rural Housing and the National Rural Self-Help Association.

She is currently a board member for the Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County.

The PSHH Home Ownership department assists low-income families with the construction of new homes through the mutual self-help method, which sees teams of 10 households building together alongside professional trades people and under the supervision of PSHH.

The program reduces costs to the future homeowners by 20% to 25% and sees each team contributing about 2,000 hours of construction labor — “sweat equity” — which then acts as the down payment for their house.

The homeownership department also offers free financial planning workshops, mortgage counseling and specialized construction training to assist those in the program.

To learn more about PSHH’s Home Ownership opportunities, visit pshhc.org/home-ownership.

— Marilyn McMahon