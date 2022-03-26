Florida governor signs curriculum transparency bill

By BETHANY BLANKLEY

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) — Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law Friday that requires Florida school districts to be transparent in the selection of instructional materials, including library and reading materials.

As a part of the “Year of the Parent,” a commitment Gov. DeSantis has made to prioritize parental rights, he signed HB 1467, which includes several protections for parents, such as requiring school districts to allow parents to review all books in the school library, all required classroom book lists and any instructional materials teachers use.

“In Florida, our parents have every right to be involved in their child’s education. We are not going to let politicians deny parents the right to know what is being taught in our schools. I’m proud to sign this legislation that ensures curriculum transparency,” Gov. DeSantis said.

“While teachers, school administrators, and school board members have a tremendous amount of authority over what and how our kids are taught in school, at the end of the day, parents — not schools — are responsible for raising children,” Senate President Wilton Simpson said. “Florida parents are seeking greater involvement in many aspects of our education system, and this legislation speaks to that effort. The books our kids are reading in schools need to have proper vetting.”

The new law also establishes a 12-year term limit for school board members. Adding term limits, House Speaker Chris Sprowls said, “helps to weaken any political motives and shifts the focus of school boards back to the best interests of our children, as it should be.”