Flower Valley Golf Classic canceled

Next month’s Flower Valley Golf Classic has been canceled by the Lompoc Hospital District Foundation out of concern about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event, originally set for May 15, had been rescheduled to Oct. 23. The foundation’s Special Events Committee opted to cancel the tournament altogether, however, while the Santa Barbara County Health Department’s guidelines for social distancing and other coronavirus measures remain in effect.

The next Flower Valley Golf Classic tournament will be held on May 21, 2021 at the Mission Club in Vandenberg Village.

The tournament is the major fundraiser for the nonprofit Lompoc Hospital District Foundation. The 30-year-old foundation provides philanthropic support for capital improvements and equipment purchases for Lompoc Valley Medical Center and the Comprehensive Care Center. It also offers a health-related lecture series for the community.

It is continuing fundraising efforts for the purchase of eight patient monitoring systems for the hospital’s Post-Anesthesia Care Unit. The systems are used on more than 1,500 patients annually.

For more information about the tournament, contact foundation president Alice Milligan at 805-736-4005. Details about the foundation are available at lhdfoundation.org.

— Mark Patton