Flutist to perform at Lompoc church

LOMPOC — Internationally acclaimed flutist Jeannine Goeckeritz will perform at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 21 at the First United Methodist Church, 925 N. F St.

Ms. Goeckeritz has toured throughout the U.S. and Europe, including a private concert at the Žofín Palace in Prague for heads of government and the U.S. ambassador. She has performed under the baton of John Williams at the Winter Olympics and in orchestral productions for headliners such as vocalists Josh Groban, Sarah Brightman and Andrea Bocelli.

The flutist’s concerts feature everything from the classics to music by Gershwin numbers and Michael Jackson hits.

Tickets for the Lompoc concert cost $25 for adults and $5 for students. The Lompoc Concert Association, which is presenting the program, requires everyone attending to show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result taken with 72 hours. And attendees will be required to wear masks.

For more information, call 805-588-5971, email lompocconcertinfo@gmail.com or visit www.lompocconcert.org. You also can follow the concert association on Facebook and Instagram.

— Dave Mason