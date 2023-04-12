Flying Goat Cellars celebrate Wine ‘Down to Earth’ Month

LOMPOC — A family owned-and-operated winery, Flying Goat Cellars, is celebrating “Down to Earth” Month this April.

The winery will hold a celebratory event from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday in its tasting room — 1520 E. Chestnut Ct. in Lompoc — with local guests, wine and snacks.

“Down to Earth” is the annual California Wine Institute’s Campaign that highlights California wineries sustainable winemaking. Each year, they choose a suitable theme to perpetuate the festivities. This year, “Invest in our Planet” is the theme on Earth Day, and Flying Goat Cellars is planning activities accordingly.

Saturday’s event is in honor of “Down to Earth” month, which will take place in the Flying Goat Cellars tasting room. The event will include the Lompoc Valley Beekeepers Association’s demonstration hive and Route One Farmers Market’s mobile truck.

The winery practices backyard beekeeping, drought tolerant gardening and vermiculture, and invites everyone to “invest in our planet.”

In case of questions, call Kate Griffith at 805-588-0996.

— Kira Logan