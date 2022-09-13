Flying Goat Cellars hosts annual winemaker dinner at La Purisima Mission

COURTESY IMAGE

A flyer advertises Flying Goat Cellars’ 15th annual Winemaker Dinner.

Flying Goat Cellars will host its 15th annual Winemaker Dinner from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 30 at La Purísima Mission State Historic Park, 2295 Purisima Road in Lompoc.

Winemaker Norm Yost partners with Chef Clark Staub of Full of Life Flatbread for an intimate dining experience in the romantic, rustic ambiance of the historic Franciscan mission.

Guests will unwind in the mission garden as Mr. Yost pours Goat Bubbles sparkling wine served with appetizers. A four-course meal prepared by Chef Staub will be served in the California heritage dining room seating 40 guests. Three wines featured at the event are Orange County Fair Wine Competition award winners.

Mr. Yost, who has been in the industry for more than 40 years, launched his own label, Flying Goat Cellars, in 2000. He became a Santa Barbara County pioneer by launching the first sparkling wine program, Goat Bubbles, in 2005. Mr. Yost is also known for handcrafting limited lots of single vineyard, award-winning Pinot Noir and Pinot Gris from the finest vineyards in the county.

Established in 2003, Full of Life Flatbread quickly became a “slow food” destination restaurant in Los Alamos. Chef Clark Staub’s menus include a wide range of creative dishes using local, organic and sustainable ingredients, as well as foraged and wild foods. Mr. Staub’s personality is as colorful and innovative as his background in the music industry.

La Purísima Mission State Historic Park is the most completely restored mission in California. It offers a bucolic and relaxed setting for special events, surrounded by historic buildings.

The event beneficiary, Return to Freedom, is dedicated to preserving the freedom, diversity and habitat of America’s wild horses and burros through sanctuary, education, advocacy and conservation, while enriching the human spirit through direct experience with the natural world.

Flying Goat produces a special label, Celebrate Freedom, with 40% of the sales going to RTF.

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com