Date of Birth: July 3, 1941

Date of Death: January 29, 2023

In the early hours of January 29, 2023, Jayne Flynn left her earthly world to join her twin sister Terri Flynn and her parents, Jane Pirrung Flynn and Edward C. Flynn.

Jayne was born in Pasadena, California in 1941. She attended schools in California, Missouri, and graduated from the Knox School in New York in 1959. Jayne found her calling in nursing. She graduated from nursing school in Florida in 1961, as an LVN.

Jayne married Edward F. Brown. They had a son, Peter C. H. Brown in 1967. Peter lives in Connecticut with his wife and their two daughters.

Jayne married Luke Howe and they lived in Santa Barbara, California, then moved to Houston, Texas with their two poodles.

Jayne then moved to Brazos Towers in Houston. She had a great social life and her friendship with Betty Jean Ayers was filled with great adventures. Betty Jean’s daughter, Ann Martin, whose care and diligence was a great comfort to Jayne during her time in hospice.

Luke Howe, her former husband, was a constant source of spiritual strength to Jayne as he visited her daily in hospice. Wardlee and Dick Meyer who moved from Montecito to Tuscon, Arizona, found a poodle to adopt with Jayne’s help; a truly bonded friendship!

Our family is profoundly grateful to cousin Mark Pirrung who assisted with all the final arrangements and to Mary Anne Ebeling her executor. Our gratitude to you for all the patience and expertise with this funeral.

Jayne leaves behind her son Peter and his wife Genevieve, their two daughters Amenaide and Catherine, in Connecticut and New York; her sister Margaret Gilcrest in Carpinteria and her sons, Christopher Gilcrest and Robert Gilcrest.

Ciao sister Jayne!

A Remembrance Mass will be held on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at the Santa Barbara Mission at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Guide Dogs for the Blind.