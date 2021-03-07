Flyover planned today in Lompoc

LOMPOC — Local group Love Your Inmate is hosting a plane flyover today in an effort to show support and bring awareness to those inside the Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex, which has experienced several outbreaks of COVID-19 since March 2020.

The group will meet from noon to 12:30 at Ryon Memorial Park, at 800 W. Ocean Ave. The community is invited to attend.

For more information, contact Chrissie Rogers at 909-601-0111 or loveyourinmateinfo@gmail.com.

Last month, the group met with members of the Lompoc Prison Task Force and representatives from Supervisor Joan Hartmann’s and U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal’s office in an effort to raise awareness of COVID-19 deaths at the prison.

Organizers arranged for attendees to release biodegradable balloons, though later canceled those plans after community members raised concerns about environmental impact. The flyover was scheduled in its place, which was delayed due to weather and rescheduled for today.

— Mitchell White