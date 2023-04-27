Home Local SpaceX launches despite fog
by Dave Mason 0 comment
Despite the fog, SpaceX launched its Falcon 9 rocket at 6:40 this morning from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The rocket rose 9 from Vandenberg’s Space Launch Complex 4 East. About eight minutes later, the rocket’s first stage landed on a drone ship, Of Course I Still Love You, in the Pacific Ocean.

This mission carried 46 Starlink satellites, which are part of efforts to improve internet access around the world.

This morning’s launch came after the flight was canceled twice this week.

— Dave Mason

