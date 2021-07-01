Foggy mornings, sunny afternoons forecast for Fourth weekend

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS

Fog prevails Thursday above State Route 154 on the drive from the Santa Ynez Valley to Santa Barbara. More fog is predicted for mornings this weekend in both the Santa Ynez Valley and Santa Barbara area.

The forecast for the Fourth of July weekend is fairly typical Santa Barbara weather for this month.

For the next seven days, Santa Barbara residents can expect essentially the same weather conditions that were present over the last week.

The days will start out with low clouds and fog in the morning, and they will clear for sunny afternoons in the upper-60s and mid-70s.

“For the next seven days, it looks pretty much the same,” David Sweet, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Oxnard, told the News-Press. “It’s almost identical for the next seven days.”

The humidity levels will be fairly standard for the foggy mornings, and Mr. Sweet said there will be a slight warm up going into next week.

He referred to the forecast as “nothing out of the ordinary.”

Residents of the Santa Ynez Valley can expect slightly higher temperatures than the Santa Barbara area, with highs in the mid-80s and lows in the mid-50s. However, valley residents will have patchy morning fog and clear, sunny afternoons as well.

