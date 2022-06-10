FOLEY, Danny Patrick

Danny Patrick Foley passed away peacefully, on June 3rd, 2022, at home in Santa Barbara, California. He died after a losing battle with lung cancer at the age of 71. Dan was born at Queen of Angels Hospital in Los Angeles, CA. Throughout his life, he had a passion and love for cars, sports and above all else, his family.

Dan spent his early life in Eagle Rock, California with his parents and two brothers. He was an avid athlete and was recruited to play basketball at St. Francis High School. He attended Glendale College where he was on the football team and then transferred to USC. He received his undergraduate degree in Business. Dan served in the United States Army and then following in his father’s footsteps, began working for the LAPD. After retiring from the police department Dan started a security company and then moved to Santa Barbara to do property management. Shortly thereafter he started a real estate company and he continued on this career path all the way until his final days. He was a hardworking, generous man who loved to joke and laugh. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all those who knew him.

Dan Foley is survived by his wife, Athena. Three children: Shannon, Emily and Justin. As well as six grandchildren.

A private celebration of life will be held at Stow Grove Park. Please contact the family if you would like to attend.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara.